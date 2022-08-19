The inaugural Oughterard Tug of War and Fun Day in Aid of Galway Hospice raises €20,408.21 as a donation from a novel and fun event which is now set to become an annual fixture.

Held on June 12th in the Corribdale grounds in Oughterard village in Connemara, the inaugural Oughterard Tug of War and Fun Day was held in memory of the late Paddy Molloy from the village. The aim of the event was to have fun with a traditional sport of Tug of War while generating much needed funds for Galway Hospice as they continue to deliver excellent palliative care both in the hospice and in the wider community.

The voluntary group which included Peter Tierney, Mary Molloy and Johnny Smith along with volunteers from across Oughterard Parish transformed Corribdale and the Oughterard Show Grounds into a fun themed park for the entire day. Teams of all age groups from young children to teenagers, adult men and women from across Connemara, Galway, the west of Ireland along with the UK competed in the novel Tug of War Competitions. Needless to say there was plenty laughter and fun but also the serious side of the sport was shown.

In addition to the Tug of War, there was plenty of entertainment for all of the family, with face painting, visiting sports stars including the legends of the Oughterard All Ireland Winning Intermediate Team, Galway County Team and many more besides and of course live music. A Penalty Shoot out Competition, and other fun activities were held and all of which gave the Tug of War Competition a carnival and festival like atmosphere. The organisers also brought the poignancy of the event in aid of Galway Hospice into focus as they dedicated the day to local man Paddy Molloy. A memory tree in his honour and for all those from the community who died from cancer was erected and hundreds of messages to loved ones lost to cancer adorned it’s branches.

The substantial fund of €20,408 from the days events came from team registrations for the much coveted Tug of War Competitions and from the generous donations on the gate.

“The Galway Hospice plays a huge role in our community as unfortunately cancer affects every family at some stage and we as a group of volunteers have been affected especially with the death of the late Paddy Molloy. The care and service provided by the Galway Hospice was of the utmost support, while critical, it was delivered in a professional, kind and dignified way which was such a help to the family. We wanted to give something back to Galway Hospice and rejuvenating traditional sports like the Oughterard Tug of War is our way of showing our appreciation personally and as a community here by Lough Corrib”, says Mary Molloy of the organising committee.

The organisers would like to sincerely thank the businesses and people of Oughterard for their support and sponsorship in making the day such a huge success. Such has been the response to the Oughterard Tug of War Competition and Family Fun Day, that it is now set to become an annual event. Gratitude also goes to the team of volunteers, referees, teams of all age groups who participated, the Corribdale Show Committee, Oughterard GAA, Red Cross, Oughterard Active Retirement and Daniel Nolan of O’Leary Insurance who’s support helped to ensure that the event went ahead.

The Oughterard Tug of War and Fun Day event committee trust that their donation will support the Galway Hospice team in their delivery of high quality palliative care services across Oughterard, Connemara and Galway both in the Galway Hospice Unit in Renmore and in their community services.