In-form Doran set for AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship

By CAOMH BREEN ALLEN

Millicent golfer Brian Doran’s season has gone from strength-to-strength and the Mullingar Scratch Trophy champion goes in search of further glory as the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close Championship tees up in Dun Laoghaire tomorrow.

Over 130 of the best amateur golfers will take to the Enniskerry course over four days of stroke play action, all vying for a chance to get their hands on one of the ‘big six’ championship titles.

Doran has been at the very top of his game in recent months having come within touching distance of a South of Ireland title before adding his name to an illustrious list of Mullingar Scratch Trophy champions, and the 28-year-old has had to move quick to switch focus to the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close.

“I remember saying to a few people after Mullingar, it was great to win Mullingar, unbelievable names on it but you want one of the big six especially after getting a taste for it in the South, especially a stroke play one, match play is nice too but four rounds of stroke play especially with the strong field, it would be great” said Doran.

“It was the first thing on my mind, got through the presentation stuff in Mullingar then after that we sat down for a bit of grub, and I remember saying to a couple of people I want a championship now and to win one of the big ones would be unbelievable.”

The opening round gets underway with a shotgun start at 8.00am tomorrow morning as Paul O’Hanlon (Carton House), Graham Donohoe (Enniscorthy) and Dave Lowry (Corrstown) set off from the first tee, while Michael Eastwood (Belvoir Park), David Kitt (Athenry) and Mark Muldoon (Royal Dublin) begin from the tenth.

Doran will tee up as part of one of the tournaments marquee groups with Flogas Irish Men’s Amateur Open Champion Matt McClean (Malone) and Flogas Irish Boys’ Amateur Open Champion Sean Keeling (Roganstown), for company across the first two rounds, a draw which he has been relishing.

“Matt is very established, and he had an unbelievable year last year and Sean at the minute is like the next Rory, he’s on that kind of platform so when the draw came out, I was like finally, got two of the big lads because that would be nice,” said Doran.

“All the lads on the circuit are all savage but to play with two of the best. When the draw came out, I had a little wry smile.”

While there is sure to be a large following out to see three of the best take on the Dun Laoghaire course, Doran will not be letting the occasion get to him as he hopes his recent form will help him continue to apply the same attitude and commitment that has seen the Kildare native to his best year yet on the amateur scene.

“People have asked me what has changed. I am more relaxed on the golf course, I am going out, it’s hit the first shot, find it, hit the second shot, I’m not thinking too much about it,” said Doran.

“I probably was a bit too technical at times over the start of the year on the course but now it is just kind of going with it, just committing to every shot. When you are playing nice golf it is easier and you are happier on the golf course.

“We all have our dark days but I am not putting any pressure on myself. We all have to do our own thing and see where Sunday evening leaves us because everyone will want to get their name on that trophy.”

View the opening round tee times here