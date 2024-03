Important win for Galway in Allianz National Hurling League

The Galway Senior Hurlers produced a big win this afternoon in the Allianz National Hurling League over Dublin in Pearse Stadium.

In a game that had many talking points, eleven yellow and four red cards, Henry Shefflin’s side prevailed by 1-23 to 1-15.

Here is the commentary of the game with Sean Walsh, Cyril Farrell and Niall Canavan.

Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell take a look back at the game.

Niall Canavan with the Full Time Report.

After the game, Niall spoke to Galway Manager Henry Shefflin.

Niall also spoke to Dublin Manager Micheal Donoghue.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, Fintan Burke, Padraic Mannion; Adrian Tuohey, Cianan Fahy (0-1), Daithí Burke; David Burke (0-1), Sean Linnane; Gavin Lee (0-2), Tom Monaghan (0-4), Joseph Cooney (0-3); Conor Cooney (0-11, 0-10f), Conor Whelan (1-0), Jason Flynn. Subs: Brian Concannon for Flynn (43), Cathal Mannion (0-1) for Lee (55), Ronan Glennon for David Burke (60), Evan Nilan for Joseph Cooney (64), Donal O’Shea for Linnane 67).

Dublin: Eddie Gibbons; James Madden, Paddy Smyth, Daire Gray; Conor Burke, Chris Crummey, Conor Donohoe (0-1); Brian Hayes, Darragh Power; Sean Currie, Ronan Hayes (0-1), Donal Burke (1-9, 1-0 pen, 0-6f, 0-2 ’65s); Danny Sutcliffe, Cian O’Sullivan (0-3), Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (0-1). Subs: Mark Grogan for Gray (23), Fergal Whitely for Sutcliffe (49), Dara Purcell for Ó Dúlaing (56), Paul Crummey for Currie (62), Seán Gallagher for Power (67).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).