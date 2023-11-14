Galway Bay FM

14 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Important game for Maree this weekend in Men’s Superleague

Share story:
Important game for Maree this weekend in Men’s Superleague

This coming Saturday evening is going to be a big one for Maree as they hold leaders Ballincollig in the Men’s Superleague. Charlie Crowley’s side are joint leaders in the southern Conference and in the overall table both sides are just three points shy of Belfast Star who lead.

The game will take place in the Kingfisher and will tip off at 7pm.

Head Coach Charlie Crowley has been speaking to John Mulligan.

 

Share story:

Three Galway clubs in Connacht semi-final action this weekend

Three Galway clubs, Corofin, Monivea Abbey, and Menlough, will all take to the field next weekend in the semi-finals of the Connacht Senior, Intermediate,...

St Thomas win County Senior B Camogie Title - Commentary and Reaction

St Thomas overcame Clarinbridge to win the Windows and Rooflight LTD Senior B Camogie title following a goalfest in Duggan Park on Sunday afternoon. The g...

Federation of Irish Sport Launches the Volunteers in Sport Awards 2023, Celebrating Unsung Heroes in Sport

Nominations open from 13th November – 18th December 2023 Supported by the National Network of 29 Local Sports Partnerships To nominate volunteers visi...

Over The Line - The Panel

Gerry and George were joined by William Davies and John Mulligan to go over the Sporting weekend....