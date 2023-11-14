Important game for Maree this weekend in Men’s Superleague

This coming Saturday evening is going to be a big one for Maree as they hold leaders Ballincollig in the Men’s Superleague. Charlie Crowley’s side are joint leaders in the southern Conference and in the overall table both sides are just three points shy of Belfast Star who lead.

The game will take place in the Kingfisher and will tip off at 7pm.

Head Coach Charlie Crowley has been speaking to John Mulligan.