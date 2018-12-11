Important Game For Galway Oscar Traynor Trophy Team Tomorrow Night

The Galway Oscar Traynor side plays the second game of their group stage tomorrow evening in Eamon Deacy Park as they welcome the Limerick League. Galway drew 3-3 with Clare on Saturday evening last in Ennis and with Clare having played all of their group games, a draw might be enough for Galway to join Limerick in the knock out stages as Limerick beat Clare 2-0 in their opening game.

Victor Collins is the manager of the Galway Oscar Traynor Side. He spoke to John Mulligan