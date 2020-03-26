Iggy Clarke To Feature On TG4’s ‘Laochra Gael’ This Evening

Iggy Clarke will be featured on TG4’s Laochra Gael this evening (Thursday 26th March).

Fr Iggy as he was known, enticed hurling lovers across the country, but when the cheering stopped, he had a crisis of faith and embarked on a brand-new life. A rock in the half back line, Iggy spearheaded the Galway hurling revival of the 70s.

His greatest moment was cruelly denied with a horrific injury in the 1980 All Ireland Semi Final.

But an unforgettable demand from the crowd during the most famous cup presentation of them all spoke volumes about the love of the Galway people for Iggy.

His hurling retirement was followed by an even bigger life decision, as Iggy Clarke embarked on, and embraced life as a layman.

Iggy’s story is told through the eyes of his proud brother Fr. Joe Clarke, former Galway Hurler and friend John Connolly, former Offaly Hurler Pat Fleury, broadcaster Seán Bán Breathnach, his adoring wife Mariel Forde-Clarke, and Irish Independent Journalist Vincent Hogan.

The series is produced by NemetonTV, the independent production company from Ring in the Waterford Gaeltacht which has produced much of TG4’s acclaimed sports coverage.

‘Laochra Gael’, with Iggy Clarke, will be on TG4 this evening (Thursday, 26th March) at 9.30pm.