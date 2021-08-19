Ibaraki wins latest in McSwiggans Sailing Series

print

The winner of the McSwiggans Series under Echo Handicap was Ibaraki

It was looking very close towards the end, and both came down to the last race. Under IRC two boats ended on the same points, Joker and Ibaraki, invoking tie break rules. As Ibaraki won the last race, they prevailed.

Koncho could have won under Echo but didn’t sail that race, handing it to Ibaraki. In fact, Ibaraki sailed so well in that last race the dominated everyone, so deserving winners across the board. You can see the table below of the final result.