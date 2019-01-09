Ian Burke looking forward to first Galway v Mayo clash of 2019

All Star forward Ian Burke is a busy man these days as he prepares alongside his Corofin team mates for an All Ireland club semi final meeting with Gweedore on February 16th and continues to train with Galway ahead of the start of the National League at the end of the month. The Corofin players in the Galway squad are expected to be involved with Galway this Sunday for their FBD League semi final meeting with Mayo in Tuam Stadium and Ian Burke has been chatting to Coilin Duffy ahead of that game…

