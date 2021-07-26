HURLING: Waterford 1-30 Galway 3-20 – Reaction with Shane O’Neill, Sean Walsh & Cyril Donnellan

print

For the first time since 1999, Galway concluded an All-Ireland senior hurling championship campaign winless as Waterford prevailed in Semple Stadium on Saturday (24th July).

The Tribesmen fell 16 points behind before a surge got them back to within three on two occasion but Shane O’Neill’s charges had left themselves too much to do.

Jason Flynn scored 2-1, Cathal Mannion got the other goal, and nine points from Joe Canning made him the champioship’s top scorer ever with a personal tally of 27-485.

Galway manager Shane O’Neill gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh afterwards.

Sean then chatted with co-commentator Cyril Donnellan about Galway’s loss.