HURLING: University of Galway vs University of Limerick (All-Ireland Freshers 1 Final Preview with David Huban)

University of Galway’s freshers hurlers will look to gain a measure of revenge on their Limerick counterparts on Wednesday (1st March) when they meet in the All-Ireland Final.

UL won the Fitzgibbon Cup recently and the players on show this evening could feature in next year’s campaign.

When they met in the round-robin stages, UL shaded a 2-22 to 1-24 contest but UG still won the group, before the Galway college beat UCC 1-20 to 1-15 in the semi-final.

Leading up to the game, University of Galway manager David Huban has been talking to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at Dangan on Wednesday is 7pm