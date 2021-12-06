HURLING: Under 20 A1 Semi-Final Reports (Loughrea and Sarsfields Reach Final)

Loughrea and Sarsfields qualified for the Under 20 A1 Hurling Semi-Final on Saturday (4th December) following respective wins over Craughwell and Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough.

Loughrea needed extra-time before they came through Craughwell 1-12 to 0-13 in Ballinderreen.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

And in Tynagh that afternoon, Sarsfields had four points to spare in a 1-12 to 0-11 victory over Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough.

Galway Bay FM’s Ivan Smyth reports.

The final is scheduled for Sunday, 19th December.