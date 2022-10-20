HURLING: Two Galway Players In TG4 Underdogs Squad to face Waterford

The TG4 Underdogs Management Team (l-r) Jamie Wall, Claire O'Connor & John Allen. Photograph by Eamon Ward

Clarinbridge’s Cian Moore and Kilnadeema/Leitrim’s Jack Kenny have been announced as part of the TG4 Underdogs who’ll take on 2022 National Hurling League Champions Waterford.

The match will be played in SETU Arena, Waterford under lights on Saturday 29th October at 8.00pm and will air live on TG4 GAA BEO: Underdogs v Port Láirge.

This will be the debut game for returning Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald, as he takes charge of the Deise for the second time. The excitement in Waterford will be palpable as everyone asks the question – Will the return of Davy Fitz spell defeat for all-star management team John Allen, Claire O’Connor and Jamie Wall? 

The Underdogs is a unique group of hurlers, assembled from different clubs all across the country – the only rule is that the hurlers have never played at Liam McCarthy Cup level. 

Over the course of the Underdogs series, we have followed the players over their six-month journey as they prepare for the match of their lives. We have seen their trials and tribulations, as well as hearing their incredible stories of tragedy and triumph. Now, after an intense period of preparation and training they are ready to face the Allianz National Hurling League champions, Waterford.

Ticket Information: Tickets to attend the game are on sale from Thurs 20th October 9:45pm, to purchase go to

Underdogs panel

Aaron SmileySt Brigids GAC CloughmillsAntrim
Cian MooreCLG Droichead an ChláirínGalway
Cian O’RourkeWolfe Tones Na SionnaClare
Cillian O FionngushaClonlaraClare
Colin PalmerCamross GAA ClubLaois
Conor FloydNewport GAATipperary
Dan CunnaneOgonnelloeClare
Darren KellyUibh LaoireCork
Dave Ryan RoseBallinahinch GAATipperary
Eric FinnRound Towers ClondalkinDublin
Evan McMahonFeakle GAAClare
Jack KennyKilnadeema/Leitrim GAAGalway
Joe MillerickFr O’NeillsCork
John CaseySetanta GAA BallymunDublin
Karl MurrayLongford Slashers GAA ClubLongford
Martin KellyBlacks and Whites GAA ClubKilkenny
Naoise De BhaldraitheDublinCuala
Oisín Ó DúnaighCLG na RinneWaterford
Paul FaganKildalkey gaaMeath
Philip O’BrienSt. Patrick’s StamullenMeath
Reece GavinMoorefieldKildare
Robert O’DonnellPallasgreenLimerick
Seamus BarryWaterfordPassage East Hurling
Seamus HoctorSouthern GaelsWestmeath
Sean BuggyErin’s Own KilkennyKilkenny
Shane LawlerRathnure St Anne’s Gaa ClubWexford
Shane PhelanCastletownLaois
Stephen GuilfoyleEdenderryOffaly
Tom StaffordNaomh ÉannaWexford
Tommy BarryKilmaleyClare
Tommy FoleyRaparees/StarlightsWexford

