HURLING: Tooreen 1-15 Moycullen 0-14 (Connacht Intermediate Final Report & Reaction)

Moycullen’s hopes of a second provincial hurling title didn’t materialise on Saturday (11th December) as they went down 1-15 to 0-14 to reigning champions Tooreen from Mayo at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan.

Anraoi Whyte top scored for Moycullen with 0-9, Evan Kenny and Niall Mannion scored 0-2 each, with Colm Cunningham getting the other point. Sean Regan struck Tooreen’s goal.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren spoke to Moycullen manager Morgan Darcy.

Darren also got the thoughts of Tooreen boss Ray Larkin (a former county winning Kilnadeema/Leitrim captain).