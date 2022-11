Killimor couldn’t deny Mayo’s Tooreen winning three Connacht intermediate hurling titles in-a-row at Athleague on Sunday (27th November).

Kevin Hanney’s 12th minute goal gave the Galway champions an early four-point advantage but he ended up with a red card before the conclusion.

Galway Bay FM’s John Lynch reports

Afterwards John got the thoughts of Killimor manager Dessie O’Brien

John also spoke to Tooreen boss Ray Larkin, who hails from Kilnadeema/Leitrim.