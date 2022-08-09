HURLING: Three from Galway in Electric Ireland Minor Team of the Year

Three Galway players have been named on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year.

Ardrahan’s Donagh Fahy is in goal; Oranmore/Maree’s Rory Burke in midfield; and Clarinbridge’s Aaron Niland at corner forward.

The minor football team will be unveiled next Tuesday.

This year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year features four players from All-Ireland champions, Tipperary, while the All-Ireland finalists, Offaly, also have four players represented. Galway have three representatives while both Laois and Clare each have two players on this year’s team.

Adam Screeney, a member of the Offaly Minor Hurling team has been announced as the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Player of the Year. The Kilcormac-Killoughey forward scored a major 5 goals and 51 points during Offaly’s journey in the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Championship.

The team was selected by a panel of GAA experts and was determined in part by Electric Ireland’s ‘Minor Moments of the Week’ initiative on Twitter via @ElectricIreland and #GAAThisIsMajor.

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year

1. Donagh Fahy (Galway and Ardrahan)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Laois and The Harps)

3. James Mahon (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

4. Eoghan Gunning (Clare and Broadford)

5. Sam O’Farrell (Tipperary and Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. James Hegarty (Clare and Inagh-Kilnamona)

7. Donal Shirley (Offaly and Tubber)

8. Rory Burke (Galway and Oranmore/Maree)

9. Adam Daly (Tipperary and Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Ben Deegan (Laois and Camross)

11. Dan Ravenhill (Offaly and Durrow)

12. Paddy McCormack (Tipperary and Borris-Ileigh)

13. Aaron Niland (Galway and Clarinbridge)

14. Tom Delaney (Tipperary and Cahir)

15. Adam Screeney (Offaly and Kilcormac-Killoughey)

Sarah Sharkey, Brand, PR and Sponsorship Manager at Electric Ireland, commented “After another major season of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Championships, we are delighted to announce the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year. Each member of the team has contributed enormously to what has been an outstanding season of Minor hurling. Electric Ireland would also like to give a special mention to the Electric Ireland Minor Hurling Player of the Year, Adam Screeney, who lit up this year’s championship with his incredible scoring displays for Offaly, during their exciting journey to the final.”

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said “I am delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to extend my congratulations to the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Team of the Year, with a special mention for Adam Screeney, the well-deserved recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Hurling Player of the Year. Fans turned out in large numbers to support our Minor players this season and we were fortunate to see the skills of these outstanding players. I look forward to watching the next chapter of their playing careers.”

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year and Football Player of the Year will be unveiled on Tuesday, 16 August.

