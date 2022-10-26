HURLING: St. Thomas vs Cappataggle (Senior Quarter-Final Preview)

The second senior hurling quarter-final takes place this Saturday (29th October) when five-in-a-row champions St. Thomas clash with Cappataggle.
It forms a double header with the meeting of Tommy Larkins and Clarinbridge.
When the teams met in the group stages last year, St. Thomas were narrow winners by 0-17 to 1-13.
Leading up to the game, St. Thomas captain Conor Cooney has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.
Sean also caught up with Cappataggle joint captain Declan Cronin.
Throw-in at Kenny Park on Saturday is 2.45pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.