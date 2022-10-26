HURLING: St. Thomas vs Cappataggle (Senior Quarter-Final Preview)

The second senior hurling quarter-final takes place this Saturday (29th October) when five-in-a-row champions St. Thomas clash with Cappataggle.

It forms a double header with the meeting of Tommy Larkins and Clarinbridge.

When the teams met in the group stages last year, St. Thomas were narrow winners by 0-17 to 1-13.

Leading up to the game, St. Thomas captain Conor Cooney has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

Sean also caught up with Cappataggle joint captain Declan Cronin.

Throw-in at Kenny Park on Saturday is 2.45pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.