HURLING: St. Thomas vs Ballyhale Shamrocks (All-Ireland Senior Semi-Final Preview with Kenneth and Fintan Burke)

St. Thomas will be hoping for better fortune this Sunday (23rd January) against Ballyhale Shamrocks than when the sides last met.

The Kilkenny outfit, managed by current Galway boss Henry Shefflin, were 2-26 to 2-11 winners in the 2019 All-Ireland Final in Croke Park.

Colin Fennelly top scored with 2-4 while TJ Reid contributed 0-9 and both will be major threats again.

St. Thomas manager Kenneth Burke has been giving his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan.

The Kilchreest/Peterswell side are without the injured Shane Cooney; while full back Fintan Burke suffered a cruciate injury the last time they faced Ballyhale Shamrocks.

At the AIB Media Day ahead of Sunday’s game, Fintan Burke chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final takes place at 3.30pm in FBD Semple Stadium, Tipperary on Sunday, and will see St. Thomas’ face off against Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny.

The game is live here on Galway Bay FM.

This year’s AIB Club Championships celebrate #TheToughest players in Gaelic Games – those who keep going and perserve no matter what – and this Sunday’s showdown is set to be no exception.