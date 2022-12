St. Thomas are heading to Croke Park after the GAA confirmed that the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling semi-finals will be a double header on Sunday week (18th December).

Kenneth Burke’s five-in-a-row Galway winners face Antrim’s Dunloy at 1.30pm; before Waterford’s Ballygunner and Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks collide from 3.30pm.