St. Raphael’s Loughrea are the Connacht PPS Junior A Hurling champions following a 1-17 to 1-7 win over Presentation Athenry in Duggan Park on Tuesday (31st January).

Bobby Feeney’s first-half goal gave them a buffer at the break. Ciaran Leen got Presentation’s green flag.

Afterwards, St. Raphael’s manager Francis Forde chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.