HURLING: Seven Changes To Galway Senior Panel For 2021

Galway Senior Hurling Manager Shane O’Neill has revamped his panel ahead of the 2021 season.

Tynagh Abbey Duniry’s Paul Killeen, St Thomas Eanna Burke, Turloughmore duo Ronan Burke & Kevin Hussey, Tadhg Haran of Liam Mellows and Gort’s Jack Grealish drop out of the panel, which will remain open ended, while James Skehill has recently retired.



Into the Panel come Declan Cronin of Cappataggle, 2017 All Ireland Minor medallists Jack Canning of Portumna & Turloughmore’s Daniel Loftus, Liam Mellows duo Stephen Barrett and Jack Hastings who won Co Championship medals in 2017, Athenry’s Cian Burke and 2018 All Ireland Minor Captain Sean Neary.



Neary is part of the Galway U20 team that has reached the Leinster U20 Final, while Daniel Loftus is a brother of Sean. Jack Canning is a nephew of Joe.

With the return to Inter County Training now delayed until the end of the month due to Covid 19, there is much speculation surrounding the actual start date of the National Hurling League which is currently pencilled in for 27/28 February.