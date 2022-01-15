HURLING: Seven Changes For Galway against Dublin in Walsh Cup

HURLING

There are seven changes on the Galway Senior Hurling Team to face Dublin tomorrow (Sunday 16th January).

Eanna Murphy, Adrian Tuohy, Darren Morrissey, Clarinbridge’s TJ Brennan, Niall Burke, Evan Niland and Sarsfield’s Kevin Cooney come in for Darrach Fahy, Jack Fitzpatrick, Declan Cronin, John Fleming, Jason Flynn, Greg Thomas and Brian Concannon.

Positional switches see Conor Walsh start at midfield and Ronan Glennon at wing forward. Padraic & Cathal Mannion along with Sean Loftus are included in the match day squad.

And the Galway team in full:

Eanna Murphy in goal;

A full back line of Stephen Barrett, Darren Morrissey and Adrian Tuohy;

Sean Bleahene, Gearoid McInerney and TJ Brennan are the half backs;

Conor Walsh partners Ronan Murphy in midfield;

Ronan Glennon, Niall Burke and Cianan Fahy are on the 40;

And an inside line of Evan Niland, Kevin Cooney and Donal O’Shea.

Throw-in at Parnell Park tomorrow is 2pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.