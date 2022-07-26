Hurling: Sean’s Stairway To Heaven (Cappataggle Fundraiser)

Cappataggle GAA have launched their annual fundraiser to support the club and two great local charities; Galway Hospice and the East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre.

These two special charities have been chosen in honour of our greatest club stalwart Sean Stankard who sadly passed away in March of this year. Sean was a great servant to the club and the wider community in Cappataggle and raised thousands of euros for local charities and the club over the years. Both the Galway Hospice and the East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre were of huge support to Sean in his final months and continue to provide help and support to hundreds of families from all over the west of Ireland.

This will be Cappataggle GAA’s biggest ever fundraising endeavour and it hopes to raise over €100,000.

Hundreds from the parish and elsewhere will take part in ‘Sean’s Stairway to Heaven’ climb in August in the Cuilcagh Mountain Park in Co Fermanagh. Each team will hold different fundraising events in the lead up to their climb, so please keep an eye on Cappataggle GAA’s social media channels for updates on how to support.

The fundraising drive will close with a day of celebration on August 28th, with a great day of events to be organised in Cappataggle Sportsfield. There will be music in the marquee and entertainment on the day, with everything from sheep racing, sheaf throwing, turf footing and a game of hurling involving some ‘Masters’ from local hurling clubs. Plus, lots more. A great day out is guaranteed.

We ask anyone that can, to please support the teams in the coming weeks in their fundraising events, anything big or small will be much appreciated. More details to follow on Cappataggle hurling club Facebook or Twitter accounts.

You can also donate online on our idonate link. www.idonate.ie/cappatagglehurlingclub

The launch took place in Dooley’s Bar Capptaggle on Saturday, 23rd July with a great crowd in attendance including Galway hurlers Damien Joyce and Liam Collins.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly was also on hand and he chatted to some of the guests starting with Cappataggle PRO Fiona Stankard, daughter of Sean.

Afterwards, Darren spoke to Colette Dodd from Galway Hospice

And Darren also caught up with Jackie Daly from East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support

Finally, Cappataggle chairman Ged Cronin talked to Darren about Sean, community, fundraising and the festival taking place at the end of the month.