HURLING: Sarsfields vs Portumna (Senior Quarter-Final Preview)

The third senior hurling quarter-final takes place this Sunday (30th October) when 2015 champions Sarsfields go up against 2013 winners Portumna.

It forms a double header with the meeting of Loughrea and Turloughmore.

When the teams met in the group stages in 2020, Sarsfields ran out comfortable 4-22 to 0-18 winners.

Leading up to the game, Sarsfields’ Kevin Hynes has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh.

Sean also got the thoughts of Portumna captain Conor O’Hare.

Throw-in at Duggan Park on Sunday is 12.15pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.