Sarsfields are the All-Ireland Junior B Hurling Champions following this three-point in at Killeedy GAA club in Co. Limerick on Saturday (25th February).

Eanna Dolan’s 36th minute started a comeback after the Galway champions had fallen four points behind. Kerril Wade contributed six points while goalkeeper Oisin Cooney produced a man of the match performance.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren spoke to Sarsfields’ winning manager Colm Ward