Sarsfields were crowned Junior B Hurling Champions on Saturday (29th October) after registering 15 second half points.

Sean Kelly scored five points from play and Kerril Wade contributed 10 scores. Martin Heneghan and John Connor got the Castlegar goals.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Sarsfields joint captain Joe Burke.

Darren also spoke to man of the match Sean Kelly.