HURLING: Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Mooncoin (All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final Preview with Diarmaid Ó hAodha)

County Junior 1 hurling champions Salthill/Knocknacarra will chase their own piece of history this Sunday (23rd January) when they take on Kilkenny’s Mooncoin.

Never before has a Galway side reached the national decider in the third tier of club hurling but they face opponents still on course to become the Marble County’s 10th different winner since 2003.

Leading up to the game, Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Diarmaid Ó hAodha has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

Throw-in at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday is 1.30pm.