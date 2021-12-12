HURLING: Salthill/Knocknacarra 1-16 Easkey 1-12 (Connacht Junior Final Report & Reaction)

Salthill/Knocknacarra are the Connacht Junior Hurling Champions as a strong start at the Connacht GAA Centre in Bekan on Saturday (11th December) gave them a 1-16 to 1-12 win over Sligo’s Easkey.

Captain Michael O’Donnell’s flick on 16 minutes secured the all important goal for the Galway champions. Donal O’Shea top scored with 0-12, O’Donnell tallied 1-1, Shane Kelly contributed 0-2 and Daniel O’Flaherty also registered. Joe McHugh scored Easkey’s goal.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.

Afterwards, Darren chatted to Salthill/Knocknacarra’s winning captain Michael O’Donnell.

Darren also caught up with Salthill/Knocknacarra manager Diarmuid Ó hAodha.