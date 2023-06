HURLING: Repeat Pairings in All-Ireland Semi-Finals

The All-Ireland semi-finals will be a repeat of last year, with defending champions, Limerick taking on Galway in Croke Park on Saturday week, followed the next day by Kilkenny v Clare, also in Croke Park.

Galway booked their semi-final place with a two-point win over Tipperary in the quarterfinal while Clare had eighteen points to spare over Dublin in the other quarter-final.

Limerick beat Galway by three points (0-27 to 1-21) in last year’s semi-final, having beaten them by the same amount in the 2020 semi-final also.

Kilkenny beat Clare by 2-26 to 0-20 in last year’s semi-final.

Limerick are bidding to reach the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final for a fourth successive year and the fifth time in six seasons.

Galway were last in the final in 2018, Kilkenny were in last year’s final, and Clare last reached the final in 2013.

GAA HURLING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

LIAM MacCARTHY CUP

LEINSTER

Round 1: April 22: Antrim 1-19 Dublin 1-19, Corrigan Park; Galway 0-24 Wexford 2-12, Pearse Stadium; Kilkenny 0-29 Westmeath 0-7, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Round 2: April 29: Wexford 1-30 Antrim 1-26, Chadwicks Wexford Park; Dublin 2-23 Westmeath 1-14, Parnell Park; April 30: Kilkenny 0-28 Galway 1-25, UPMC Nowlan Park.

Round 3: May 6: Dublin 1-22 Wexford 0-23, Croke Park; Galway 6-33 Westmeath 0-17, TEG Cusack Park; May 7: Kilkenny 5-31 Antrim 3-20 Corrigan Park.

Round 4: May 20: Kilkenny 0-27 Dublin 0-21, UPMC Nowlan Park; May 21: Galway 5-29 Antrim 1-22, Pearse Stadium; Westmeath 4-18, Wexford 2-22, Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Round 5: May 28: Wexford 4-23 Kilkenny 5-18, Chadwicks Wexford Park; Dublin 2-22 Galway 1-25, Croke Park; Antrim 4-24 Westmeath 1-19, TEG Cusack Park.

Final: June 11: Kilkenny 4-21 Galway 2-26, Croke Park

MUNSTER

Round 1: April 23: Limerick 1-18 Waterford 0-19, FBD Semple Stadium; Tipperary 5-22 Clare 3-23, Ennis.

Round 2: April 29: Clare 1-24 Limerick 2-20 TUS Gaelic Grounds; April 30: Cork 0-27 Waterford 0-18, Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Round 3: May 6: Cork 4-19 Tipperary 2-25, Pairc Ui Chaoimh; May 13: Clare 2-22 Waterford 0-16, FBD Semple Stadium.

Round 4: May 21: Clare 2-22 Cork 3-18, Ennis; Tipperary 0-25 Limerick 0-25, FBD Semple Stadium.

Round 5: May 28: Limerick 3-25 Cork 1-30, TUS Gaelic Grounds; Waterford 1-24 Tipperary 0-21, FBD Semple Stadium.

Final: June 11: Limerick 1-23 Clare 1-22, TUS Gaelic Grounds

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

Preliminary quarter-finals: June 17: Dublin 2-25 Carlow 0-21, Netwatch Cullen Park; Tipperary 7-38 Offaly 3-18, Glenisk O’Connor Park.

Quarter-finals: June 24: Galway 1-20 Tipperary 1-8; Clare 5-26 Dublin 2-17. Both in TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Semi-finals: July 8: Limerick v Galway, Croke Park July 9; Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park.

Final: July 23, Croke Park.