HURLING: Presentation College Athenry into Connacht PPS Senior A Final

Presentation College, Athenry have qualified for the Connacht PPS Senior A Hurling Final after drawing 0-16 apiece with Colaiste Bhaile Chlair on Monday (23rd January).

The Athenry school finish top with seven points from four games; but the result was enough to guarantee Claregalway a top-three finish and a semi-final spot.

The winners of the all-Loughrea clash between St. Raphael’s and St. Brigid’s on Tuesday (24th January, throw-in 12.30pm St. Raphael’s) will advance to that semi-final the following Thursday.

Presentation College await the semi-final winners in the final on Saturday week (February 4th).