HURLING: Presentation Athenry vs Thurles CBS (All-Ireland PPS Senior A Semi-Final Preview with Cathal Moore)

Presentation College Athenry are the last Galway team standing as they get ready for this Saturday’s (4th March) All-Ireland Post Pirmary Schools Senior A hurling semi-finals.

The Connacht champions haven’t played in four weeks since their 0-19 to 2-10 victory over St. Raphael’s Loughrea.

Thurles CBS beat Coláiste Eoin 2-17 to 2-14 in the quarter-final on February 18th.

Leading up to the game, Presentation Athenry manager Cathal Moore has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly

The All-Ireland PPS Senior A Hurling semi-finals will be played as a double header on Saturday.

Cashel Community School clash with St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny from 12.45pm.

Presentation Athenry takes on Thurles CBS from 2.30pm.