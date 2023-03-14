HURLING: Presentation Athenry vs St. Kieran’s Kilkenny (All-Ireland PPS Senior A Final Preview with Tiarnan Leen & Cathal Moore)

Presentation College Athenry are within touching distance of history this Friday (17th March – St. Patrick’s Day) when they take on St. Kieran’s, Kilkenny in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Final.

The east Galway school have never won college hurling’s biggest prize as they compete in thier fourth final (have lost to Friday’s opponents in 2018 and 2019, while also falling to St. Flannan’s, Ennis in 1976).

Indeed, Galway have only won the Dr. Croke Cup once, back when St. Raphael’s, Loughrea triumphed in 1995. In contrast, St. Kieran’s are chasing their 24th crown.

Leading up the game, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly has been getting the thoughts of the camp starting with Presentation Athenry captain Tiarnan Leen.

Darren also spoke to Presentation Athenry manager Cathal Moore.

Throw-in at Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day is 3pm.