HURLING: Presentation Athenry 1-12 Gort Community School 1-9 (Connacht Senior A Final Report & Reaction with Gavin Lee & Liam Leen)

Presentation College Athenry were crowned Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Champions on Saturday (5th February) following this three-point victory in Kenny Park, Athenry.

Captain Gavin Lee struck 1-6 in a dominant first half as Athenry led 1-10 to 0-2 at the break.

However, Gort came back during the second period with Nathan Gill’s late goal giving them hope.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh reports.

Afterwards, Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan caught up with winning captain Gavin Lee and man of the match Liam Leen.