HURLING: Presentation Athenry 0-19 St. Raphael’s Loughrea 2-10 (Connacht PPS Senior A Final Report & Reaction)

Presentation College Athenry were crowned Mezzino Connacht PPS Senior A Hurling Champions on Saturday (4th February) following this three-point win over St. Raphael’s Loughrea in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Aaron Niland top scored with 13 points but it was substitutes Orin Burke and Matthew Tarpey who had the final say with late scores.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren caught up with Presentation captain Tiarnán Leen.

Darren also got the thoughts of Presentation manager Cathal Moore.

Scorers – Presentation Athenry: Aaron Niland 0-13 (nine frees), Tiarnán Lee 0-1, Darragh McCartin 0-1, Michael Fallon 0-1, Gearóid Fahy 0-1, Orin Burke 0-1, Matthew Tarpey 0-1.

Scorers – St. Raphael’s Loughrea: Leon Connaire 0-7 (all frees), Diarmuid MacCarthaigh 1-0, Bobby Feeney 1-0, Eoghan Mulleady 0-1, Paddy MacCarthaigh 0-1, Niall Dillon 0-1.

Presentation College, Athenry: Darragh Walsh; Seán Murphy, Conor Lawless, Aaron Shannon; Aaron McDonagh, Michael Fallon, Darragh Counihan; Colin Counihan, Tiarnán Lee; Gearóid Fahy, Cian Donoghue, Darragh McCartain; Nigel Kelly, Aaron Niland, Eoin Byrne.

Subs used: Matthew Tarpey for C Counihan (HT), Orin Burke for Kelly (42 mins), Shane Monaghan for Byrne (48 mins).

St. Raphael’s College, Loughrea: Shane Murray; Shane Concannon, Conor Headd, Donnacha Campbell; Luke McInerney, Stephen Keane, Daniel Keane; Niall Dillon, Cullen Killeen; Marcus Burns, Paddy MacCarthaigh, Eoghan Mulleady; Bobby Feeney, Leon Connaire, Diarmuid MacCarthaigh.

Subs used: Sean Cahill for Murray (55 mins), Gavin Maher for D MacCarthaigh (60 mins).