HURLING: Offaly 3-20 Galway 2-17 (Leinster under-20 Quarter-Final Commentary, Report & Reaction)

Galway have been beaten in the Leinster under 20 hurling championship quarter-final on Saturday (29th April), going down 3-20 to 2-17 to Offaly in Tullamore.

The Tribesmen trailed 2-8 to 0-9 at half-time before Reuben Davitt’s goal helped restore parity. Liam Leen added another near the finish but Offaly advanced to face Dublin.

Galway Bay FM’s Ollie Turner reports.

Afterwards, Galway manager Brian Hanley gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Ollie Turner and Gordon Duane.