HURLING: NUIG 0-23 UCC 0-14 (Fitzgibbon Cup Report & Reaction with Jeff Lynskey)

NUI Galway have completed the group stages of the Fitzgibbon Cup with maximum points.They picked up their third win in Dangan this afternoon (Wednesday, 2nd February) following a 0-23 to 0-14 victory over UCC.

The result means they top Group A and will face the runners-up of Group B, which will be decided later.

DCU face Carlow at 7.15pm; a the same time WIT play Maynooth.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports

Afterwards, NUIG manager Jeff Lynskey gave his thoughts to Niall.

NUIG scorers: Evan Niland (0-13, 0-12 frees), Brian Concannon (0-3), Conor Walsh (0-2), Mark Gill (0-1), Ian McGlynn (0-1), Cian Lynch (0-1), John Fleming (0-1), Mark Kennedy (0-1)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR