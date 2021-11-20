HURLING: Moycullen 2-11 Killimor 1-12 (Intermediate Final Report, Reaction & Commentary)

Moycullen are the County Intermediate Hurling Champions after a stunning match winning goal sealed a 2-11 to 1-12 win over Killimor in Kenny Park.

David Daly looked to have won it with a late free for the east Galway side but a Niall Mannion goal with the last puck of the game ensured Moycullen championship glory.

James Bradley had scored an early second half Moycullen goal before Kevin Hanney hit back with a green flag to put Killimor three ahead.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan reports

Afterwards, Niall chatted to Moycullen’s Eanna Noone

Niall also got the thoughts of Moycullen manager Morgan Darcy.

Galway Bay FM were live in Kenny Park for the intermediate hurling final so listen back to our match commentary team of Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell.