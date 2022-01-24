HURLING: Mooncoin 2-26 Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-11 (All-Ireland Junior Semi-Final Report and Reaction)

There was no luck for Salthill Knocknacarra in the AIB All-Ireland Junior semi-final as they were well beaten by Mooncoin 2-26 to 0-11 on Sunday (23rd January).

Donal O’Shea contributed six points for the Galway champions.

Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane reports.

Afterwards, Tommy spoke to Salthill/Knocknacarra’s manager Diarmaid Ó hAodha.

Salthill/Knocknacarra: B Hyland; J Cullinane Quinn, R McDonnell, P Rowesome; S Piggott, G Waldron, B Moran; S Joyce, S Burke (0-1); S Kelly (0-1), B Griffin, D O’Shea (0-6, two frees); D O’Flaherty (0-1), F Hanney, C Crosby (0-1).

Subs used: K Gleeson for Waldron (HT), R Gorey for Griffin (36 mins), E Gavin for Cullinane-Quinn (43 mins), N Hyland (0-1) for Hanney (43 mins), R McNeill for McDonnell (53 mins).

Mooncoin: E Purcell; A Doyle, C Daly, M Kearns; M O’Neill (0-4), P Henebery, J Delahunty (0-1); M Gannon, S Gannon (0-1); K Crowley (1-1), J Fitzgerald (1-5), C Quilty; A Croke (0-2), P Walsh (0-8, six frees), K Hogan (0-3).

Subs used: S O’Dwyer for Henebery (45 mins), L Tracey for Crowley (45 mins), J Aylward (0-1) for Gannon (47 mins), J Delahunty for Walsh (52 mins), C Brophy for Delahunty (52 mins).

Referee: N Wall (Cork).