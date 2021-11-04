HURLING: Meelick-Eyrecourt vs Killimor (Intermediate Semi-Final Preview with Kevin Kelly & Shane Whelan)

The second of the 2021 Brooks Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals also takes place on Saturday, 6th November.

Finalists in 2017 Meelick-Eyrecourt face Killimor who last reached the county final in 2010.

Both teams have long waits for success at the Intermediate grade. Meelick-Eyrecourt last won the County Championship in 1997 when they beat Kiltormer by 0-10 to 0-8 while Killimor’s wait is even longer. They last won the championship in 1984, beating Tynagh by 3-7 to 0-9.

Sean Walsh spoke to Meelick-Eyrecourt’s Kevin Kelly. He told Sean that a good start was key in this year’s championship.

Niall Canavan spoke to Killimor’s Shane Whelan who said it was good to be back in the Semi-Final following last year’s defeat to Moycullen.

Throw in on Saturday is 2pm in Duggan Park and there will be regular updates on Galway Bay FM.