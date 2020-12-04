HURLING: Liam Gordon To Referee 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Final

print

Killimor’s Liam Gordon has been confirmed as referee for the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Final.

The meeting with Antrim and Kerry takes place in Croke Park next Sunday at 1pm.

In this year’s hurling championship, Liam has refereed two Senior Hurling championship fixtures – Tipperary v Limerick and Wexford v Clare.

His umpires are club colleagues Damien Gibbons, Alan MaClearn, Cian Ryan and Timmy Forde and the game is the curtain raiser to the senior decider between Limerick and Waterford.

Fergal Horgan will be the man in the middle for the All Ireland senior final meeting of Limerick and Waterford.

It’ll be the Tipperary’s official’s second time to take charge of the decider.

Horgan was in charge when Galway ended a 29-year wait for Liam McCarthy by beating Waterford in 2017.