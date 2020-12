print

The Leinster Council has confirmed that this weekend’s under 20 hurling final has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Galway were meant to face Dublin in Portlaoise on Sunday (3rd January) with the winners to face Cork the following weekend in the All-Ireland Final.

The Tribesmen’s minor All-Ireland semi-final with Limerick, scheduled for Saturday (2nd January), had already been called off and all postponed fixtures will be played at the first available opportunity.