Hurling legend Joe Canning joins Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty to launch Bord Gáis Energy’s ‘That’s Hurling Energy’

Bord Gáis Energy, one of Ireland’s leading energy supply and services providers has today (Monday, 22nd April 2024) launched ‘That’s Hurling Energy’, a new campaign that aims to dial into the wild spirit and potential within every county that makes the hurling championship such an integral part of the Irish sporting summer.

With another exciting season of hurling ahead, Bord Gáis Energy is also celebrating 15 years of involvement in intercounty hurling first as sponsor of the U21 Championship and the last eight years as sponsor of the GAA All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship.

‘That’s Hurling Energy’ will see Bord Gáis Energy bring the colour and excitement directly to hurling fans this summer with activations outside GAA stadiums over the course of the championship. Fans should keep an eye out for the Bord Gáis Energy flags ahead of Limerick’s much anticipated visit to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork as well as two other games across the summer.

This year, Bord Gáis Energy has once again teamed up with hurling legend Joe Canning who has been an ambassador since 2009 while Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty enters his fourth year as an ambassador. Together the duo encapsulates the energy and passion for hurling that Bord Gáis Energy is so proud to support.

Managing Director of Bord Gáis Energy Dave Kirwan said: “As a proud partner of the GAA for the last 15 years, and sponsor of the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship for the past 8 years we’ve seen firsthand the power of our games to bring communities together and enthral fans across the country and around the world. The power and passion of hurling fans is unique: from those brought up rooted in the history of the game to newcomers to the sport. We are delighted to continue energising this unique sport.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns added: “Bord Gáis Energy has been an outstanding sponsor of the GAA Senior Hurling Championship and their commitment to the promotion of the sport has been unwavering. We are very grateful to Bord Gáis Energy for their ongoing support and we look forward to witnessing another hurling season filled with passion, colour and excitement.”

Fans can visit Instagram.com/bgegaa for news, and additional content or head to www.bordgaisenergy.ie/home/bge-gaa