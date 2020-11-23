HURLING: Kilnadeema/Leitrim’s Michael Donoghue Helps Donegal To Nicky Rackard Glory

There was Galway involvement on Sunday (22nd November) as Donegal were crowned Nicky Rackard Cup champions.

Goals from Davin Flynn, Joe Boyle and Ritchie Ryan ensured a 3-18 to 0-21 win over Mayo securing a second crown in three years.

Playing at right wing back was Michael Donoghue who is from Kilnadeema/Leitrim and won an intermediate title with them in 2013 as well as participating in an All-Ireland decider.

And he has been chatting to Darren Kelly about All-Ireland glory with Donegal and playing for his home club.