HURLING: Killimor’s Liam Gordon named Standby Referee for All-Ireland Senior Final

Killimor’s Liam Gordon has been named as standby referee for Sunday week’s All-Ireland senior hurling final in Croke Park.

He was fourth official twice before and refereed the 2020 Joe McDonagh Cup Final. Cork’s Colm Lyons is the man in the middle for Limerick vs Kilkenny.

==

The GAA has announced the referees and match officials for the 2022 GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Final on Sunday, July 17th with Colm Lyons confirmed as the referee for the decider.

Lyons will take charge of the All-Ireland Senior final between Kilkenny and Limerick in what will be Colm’s first Senior Final.

A member of the Nemo Rangers club in Cork, Colm has also refereed the All-Ireland Minor Final in 2012, Allianz Hurling League Final in 2017, Leinster Hurling Final in 2017, and the AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Finals in 2018 and 2020.

In this year’s Hurling Championship, Colm has refereed Galway v Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship, two Munster championship games between Clare v Limerick and an All-Ireland Quarter Final between Wexford v Clare. He also refereed Allianz League matches featuring Waterford v Tipperary and Clare v Wexford.

His umpires on the day will be Ciarán Hanley (Brian Dillons), Johnny Barry (Ballinure), Philip Mackey and Finian Mullane (Nemo Rangers).

Galway’s Liam Gordon will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and the Sideline Official will be Michael Kennedy (Tipperary).

==

17.07.2022 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

Cill Chainnigh v Luimneach RTÉ/SKY Sports

Páirc an Chrócaigh, 15.30

Referee: Colm Lyons (Corcaigh)

Stand By: Liam Gordon (Gaillimh)

Linesman: Paud O Dwyer (Ceatharlach)

Sideline: Michael Kennedy (Tiobraid Árann)

Umpires: Ciarán Hanley, Johnny Barry, Philip Mackey, and Finian Mullane.