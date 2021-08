print

Killimordaly won the Kevin Burke Tyres Division 2 League crown on Saturday evening (14th August) with a three-point win over Craughwell in Kenny Park, Athenry.

Goals from David Earls and Darren Daly gave the green and white an advantage before Brian Dolan hit back with a late Craughwell three-pointer.

Afterwards, Gerard Mulreaney got the thoughts of Killimordaly manager Gary Earls.