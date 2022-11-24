HURLING: Killimor vs Tooreen (Connacht Intermediate Final Preview)

After ending a 38-year wait for county championship silverware, Killimor embark on their provincial journey this Sunday (27th November) in the Connacht intermediate hurling final (1.30pm Athleague).

Even though they are Galway champions, Killimor come into the contest as underdogs against a Tooreen outfit from Mayo who are chasing a third consecutive Connacht crown, and a fourth overall.

The winners will advance to an All-Ireland semi-final before Christmas and leading up to the game, Killimor manager Dessie O’Brien has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Athleague on Sunday is 1.30pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.