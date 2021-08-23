HURLING: Kilconieron 2-27 Moycullen 0-10 – Intermediate Final reaction with Paul Uniacke & Ollie Bergin

print

Kilconieron won the delayed 2020 Intermediate hurling championship after a 2-27 to 0-10 win over Moycullen yesterday (Sunday, 22nd August).

It was third time lucky for Ollie Bergin’s charges who lost the previous two deciders. Wing back Conor Caulfield was man of the match with four points from play.

Sean Connaughton and Cormac Dillon struck the goals that booked them a place in the upcoming senior championship in three weeks.

Galway Bay FM’s Gordon Duane reports.

Afterwards, Gordon got the thoughts of joint captain Paul Uniacke.

Finally, Gordon chatted to winning manager Ollie Bergin.