James Owens will referee the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final between Galway and Limerick.

The Wexford whistler also officiated the 2018 final when the Shannonsiders ended a 45-year wait for Liam McCarthy by denying the Tribesmen back-to-back crowns.

Throw-in at Croke Park on Sunday is 4pm and we’ll have live coverage here on Galway Bay FM.