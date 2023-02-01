HURLING: Holy Rosary Mountbellew vs Portumna CS (Connacht PPS Senior B Final Preview)

Duggan Park, Ballinasloe hosts a doubleheader of Connacht PPS Hurling Finals this Saturday (4th February).

At 3pm, Presentation College Athenry are against St. Raphael’s Loughrea in the Senior A Final.

But before that, it’s the Senior B decider between Holy Rosary College Mountbellew and Portumna Community School.

Leading up to the game, Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly has been chatting to both camps starting with Holy Rosary manager Adrian Bellew.

Darren also got the thoughts of Ruairí Ó Tuairisg.

Throw-in at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Saturday is 1pm.