HURLING: Holy Rosary Mountbellew 0-13 Portumna Community School 0-12 (Connacht PPS Senior B Final Report & Reaction)

Four points in the final 10 minutes was enough to swing this Mezzino Connacht PPS Senior B Hurling Final in favour of Holy Rosary College Mountbellew on Saturday (4th February).

Oisin Lohan registered three scores, on his way to a personal tally, while Oisin Colleran also found the target.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren had a chat with Holy Rosary’s winning captain Oisin Lohan

Darren also got the thoughts of Holy Rosary manager Adrian Bellew

Scorers – Holy Rosary College Mountbellew: Oisin Lohan 0-9 (six frees, one ’65, one sideline), Ciaran Mulhern 0-2, Ronan Kelly 0-1, Dean Cunningham 0-1, Oisin Colleran 0-1.

Scorers – Portumna Community School: Adam Canning 0-6 (four frees), Adam Rocke 0-2, Conor Kennedy 0-2, Evan Glynn 0-1, Callum Keane 0-1.

Holy Rosary College Mountbellew: Harry Mitchell; Darragh Maloney, Cian Kelly, Cian Ruane; Oisin Colleran, Brian Noone, Darragh Higgins; Oisin Lohan, Andrew Fitzgerald; Ronan Kelly, Ciaran Mulhern, Micheál Ryan; Dean Cunningham, Cillian Roche, Tiarnan Lohan.

Subs used: Daniel Hurley for Maloney (30 mins), Diarmuid Ryan for M Ryan (43 mins).

Portumna Community School: Andrew Canning; Cathal Campbell, Conor Fahy, Augustine Lyons; Michael O’Sullivan, Tom Horan, Shane Felle; John Dervan, Adam Rocke; Cian Treacy, Thomas O’Brien, Evan Glynn; Conor Kennedy, Adam Canning, Callum Keane.

Subs used: Dylan Hughes for Treacy (34 mins).

Referee: Karol Collins.