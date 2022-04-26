HURLING: Henry Shefflin Against Tiernan Killeen and Gavin Lee Not Allowed Play Under 20

Galway take on Kilkenny in two big championship matches next weekend (1st/2nd May 2022).

Tiernan Killeen and Gavin Lee won’t be available for the under 20s on Monday for their Leinster semi-final after being deemed ineligible due to playing with the seniors.

Henry Shefflin’s charges beat Westmeath on Saturday and welcome Brian Cody’s team this Sunday in a crucial Leinster senior championship clash.

The Galway senior manager, chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan, has hit out at the rule denying Killeen and Lee their chance to play for Brian Hanley’s under 20s.

Galway’s senior play Kilkenny on Sunday (1st May) at 2pm in Pearse Stadium.

Galway’s under 20s play Kilkenny on Monday (2nd May) at 4pm in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.